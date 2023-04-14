Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $7.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

