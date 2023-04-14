Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Getty Realty by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

