Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$3.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 13,710 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

Geodrill Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

