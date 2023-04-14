Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$3.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 13,710 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82.
Geodrill Increases Dividend
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Stories
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.