GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.19

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.19 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.05). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 2,918,385 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) target price on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.15. The firm has a market cap of £811.28 million, a PE ratio of 568.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 148.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

In other news, insider Alex Yew purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,012.38). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

