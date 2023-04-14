Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.44. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 488,155 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

