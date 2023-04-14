Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.44. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 488,155 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.