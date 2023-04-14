Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.90

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 7928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$194.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.98.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gamehost’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

