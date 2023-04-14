Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.28. Gaia shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 32,408 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Gaia Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.