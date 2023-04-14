Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.28. Gaia shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 32,408 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

