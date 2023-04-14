G999 (G999) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

G999 (G999) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,872.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

