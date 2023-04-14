FY2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Reduced by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

