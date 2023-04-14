Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2047149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Fisker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $117,490,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 609,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

