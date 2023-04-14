First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Critical Review

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameris Bancorp and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 29.41% 10.63% 1.37% First US Bancshares 15.37% 8.11% 0.70%

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First US Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 1.97 $346.54 million $4.99 6.70 First US Bancshares $44.65 million 1.01 $6.86 million $1.06 7.24

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats First US Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment consists of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment includes the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on October, 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

