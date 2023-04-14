First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,864. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

