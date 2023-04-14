First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,864. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
