First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 211,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 285,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.