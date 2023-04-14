First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 211,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 285,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
