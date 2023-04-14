First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 1,622.7% in March

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,622.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

