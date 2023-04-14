First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.39

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.39 and traded as high as C$33.23. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$32.83, with a volume of 1,663,774 shares.

FM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

