Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.56). 22,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 40,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.57).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.59. The firm has a market cap of £213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.
