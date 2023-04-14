Financial Review: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) vs. Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smurfit Kappa Group and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 B&M European Value Retail 1 0 4 0 2.60

Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and B&M European Value Retail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $13.50 billion 0.72 $994.60 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $6.38 billion 0.96 $576.37 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12.In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

