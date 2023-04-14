Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $299.24 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $299.24 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00020440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 417,268,148 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

