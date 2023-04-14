Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

