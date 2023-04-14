Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.6 %

FHI opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

