FAS Wealth Partners Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.77 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

