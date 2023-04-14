Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.