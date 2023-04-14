Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

