Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.68. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

