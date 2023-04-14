Euler (EUL) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Euler has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00011601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $58.94 million and $904,353.31 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

