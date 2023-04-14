ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,619,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,410,015 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $12.04.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $772.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

