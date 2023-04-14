Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.80.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.38.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6573622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

