Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.