EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $203.77 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00004151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,157,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,159,159 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.