EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.87.
EOG Resources Stock Performance
EOG opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
