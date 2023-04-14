Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $98.34. 131,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,165. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

