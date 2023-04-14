Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 239,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

