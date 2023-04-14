Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brunswick worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brunswick Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 87,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

