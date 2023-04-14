Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,951 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 12,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.