Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. 561,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $219.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.79.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

