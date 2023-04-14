Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Construction Partners worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 24,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

