Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

