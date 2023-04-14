Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,540. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.