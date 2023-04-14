Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of EnerSys worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 1.0 %

ENS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. 31,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.