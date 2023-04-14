Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of EnerSys worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnerSys Trading Down 1.0 %
ENS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. 31,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
