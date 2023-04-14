Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. 288,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

