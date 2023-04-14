Entegris, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

