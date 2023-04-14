Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

ENPH stock opened at $209.69 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.