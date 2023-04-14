Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $244,045.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010446 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,636,323 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

