EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.07 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.80 ($0.36). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.36), with a volume of 121,640 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39. The firm has a market cap of £131.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,460.00 and a beta of 0.76.

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

