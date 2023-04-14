Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Ebara Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.
Ebara Company Profile
