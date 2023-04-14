Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ebara Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

