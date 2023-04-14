Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Stock Price Up 6%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

