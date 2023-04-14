Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $144.78 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

