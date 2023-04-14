Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.58.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
