Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,599,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,153 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

