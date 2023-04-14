DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

